× Dubuque call center plans to add 180 jobs in new location

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Connecticut company plans to add 180 positions after it moves to a new location in Dubuque.

American Customer Care is moving to a building that was occupied by McGraw-Hill Higher Education. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that American Customer Care will occupy 22,000 square feet at the new spot, which company officials say will be enough space to hold the current Dubuque staff of 120 and hire 180 more employees.

The move is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company operates call centers.