× Crews respond to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Firefighters in Davenport responded to reports of a house fire in the 1000th block of East 13th St on Thursday night, June 8.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from a second story window, where the fire was contained.

There were five people at home at the time of the incident but all five were evacuated and are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.