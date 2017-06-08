Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bettendorf – Chef Brad Scott likes to take his skillet for a trip.

"Let's take a trip back to Italy," says the director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"It's called Spaghetti Carbonara."

1. Add 3 tbsp of olive oil in a hot saute pan

2. Add 1 cup of pre-cooked bacon

3. Add diced red pepper

4. Saute the pepper until they are soft

5. Add 1 cup per person of pre-cooked spaghetti

6. Mix in the saute pan until fully blended

7. Pop then mince garlic, add to pan

8. Add finely diced basil mixing it thoroughly in the saute pan

9. Whip two eggs, adding it to the saute pan

10. Add 1 cup heavy cream

11. Add 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

12. Mix together blending for three minutes

13. Serve with a topping of Parmesan

14. Serve with garlic bread

"All those flavors blended together, that's Italian," says Chef Scott.

"Spaghetti Carbonara: a feast for the entire family. Enjoy!"