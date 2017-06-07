Tips on how to keep your student learning during the summer months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Hallways that were once filled with students are now silent and empty, but for some learning doesn't take a summer break.

Assistant superintendent Brian Stursz says every student can keep learning during the summer so they don't fall behind in the fall.

He offers three basic tips of advice: knowing your child's interest, their school capabilities, and to keep them reading.

Stursz says parents can help out, but the extra work often falls to the student.

"A lot of the times it really comes down to students pursuing things on their own," says Stursz.

He says looking for ways to keep your student learning could be a click away.

"There's also opportunities for parents to find online for their kids if they're looking for intervention and retention opportunities so they don't have that summer learning loss," says Sturz.

And simply opening up a book during the warm weather months can help out.

"Reading is a great way to keep you up to speed, learn new information as well as allow your imagination continue to grow," says Stursz.

Two students from Pleasant Valley High school are already pushing themselves during their summer vacation.

Soon to be senior Gabriela Smith says her passion for learning languages inspired her to take a course at Scott community college.

She's now enrolled in a Spanish three course there.

"I`m taking this class because I love language. There`s really nothing else I'd rather be doing except taking a language class over the summer," says Smith.

For cross country runner and junior Caroline Christophersen it's her determination to graduate on time that motivated her to take summer classes at Scott community college.

She's spending a year as a foreign exchange student in France and to graduate on time she's taking pre-calculus and college composition.

"I kind of pushed my self to do it...I did not want to stay an extra year when i come back. I wanted to graduate with my class," says Christophersen.