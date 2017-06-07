× Summer heat ready to return for another weekend

The refreshing summer air continues for a little bit longer before the scheduled hot spell spills in across the area at the start of the weekend.

We’ll have another comfortable night again with the windows cracked open and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Little change heading into our Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs just over the 80 degree mark.

Weak boundary will approach the area during the wee hours of the morning on Friday. As it does it may pop a shower or thunderstorm ahead of it. However, coverage still appears to be widely scattered to isolated as it encounters the dry air we’ve been enjoying for the past number of days.

The high heat will take over after that with lower 90s beginning on Saturday and continue through Tuesday of next week. Eventually, this will all be rinse out in the form of showers and thunderstorms by this time next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

