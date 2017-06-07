Season’s hottest temperatures coming this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some significant heat! I coined last week's 90s a "heat snap," but the stretch of hot weather beginning on Saturday will probably go down as the season's first "heat wave."

Today and tomorrow will be absolutely beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees. Friday will be a transition day with temperatures in the middle 80s with a few thunderstorms. But the significant heat begins on Saturday as temperatures go to 91 in the afternoon. Our projections bring temperatures into the middle 90s for Sunday and Monday, which will be the hottest temperatures since last Summer.

In addition to the heat, we will have a fair amount of humidity. That will bring us close to the threshold for a "Heat Advisory."

If you have must-do outdoor plans, do them today and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen