New drug and alcohol rehab center gets green light to build in Milan, Illinois

ROCK ISLAND-- After about an hour of deliberation, in a 4-1 vote, the Rock Island County Zoning Board voted yes to a new alcohol and drug rehab center in Milan.

It will be called Top of the World Ranch and it will move into a multi-million dollar home, which sits on more than 300 acres of land off of 155th Street in Milan, Illinois.

Some Milan residents stormed out right after the decision. Their main concern is safety.

They also worry that the country roads won't be able to handle the traffic, and they'll have to foot the repair bill.

"We have a limited budget to work with, and they say they will help us. Well, talk is cheap. When it comes to writing a check, that's when they're going to have to step up," says former Rural Township Trustee John Abbott.

And stepping up is something rehab leaders say they're more than ready to do.

"Sometimes concerns come from not having all the information, and sometimes even having the information requires people to walk the walk rather than just talk the talk. I hope when we start doing that, they'll get behind us, and I think they will," says Top of the World Ranch Executive Director and Moline-native Mark Sadler.

"If they want to come out into our community and be a good neighbor, we'll welcome that. But we're not going to accept being ignored and run over," says Abbott.

Sadler says he suspects the center will treat about half of it's patients in the area for opioid addiction.

He hopes to open the rehab center by November 1, 2017.