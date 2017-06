Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza was in the Quad Cities today, June 7, to speak at the Western Illinois Quad Cities campus about the current financial status of the state.

While she expressed concerns over the financial instability of Illinois, she also expressed concerns over Governor Rauner himself, going as far as saying that when compared with former Illinois Governor Blagojevich, Governor Rauner is worse.