× Former Kansas City Chiefs backup running back arrested in Aledo

ALEDO, Ill. — Darrin Reaves, a current NFL free agent and former practice squad running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, was arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance that happened in Aledo on Sunday, June 4.

Reaves arrest was reported by radio station WRMJ on Monday. According to the report, Reaves – a native of Birmingham, Alabama who played college football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, faces felony charges of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing to a residence. The incident allegedly involved Reaves and two women.

The WRMJ report said Mercer County States Attorney Meeghan Lee said Reaves had been in a relationship with one of the women involved and that both women had filed orders of protection against Reaves.

Reaves posted bond and is due back in court in Mercer County on July 10.