First Lady is heading to D.C. full-time next week

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The first family will be reunited under one roof starting next week.

First lady Melania Trump is moving to D.C. permanently now that the school year is over for her and the President’s son, Barron.

The pair has continued living at their Trump Tower penthouse in New York City since the Inauguration.

The move will officially take place next Wednesday, June 14th, according to people familiar with the planning.

Mrs. Trump is the first first lady in modern history to delay her arrival to the White House.

Melania’s arrival is expected to bring a sense of normalcy to Washington for President Donald Trump.

“She is a strong influence and personality, and I think she comforts him,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide said in a Politico report regarding the move.

Melania’s parents, Victor and Amalija Knavs, are also expected to be frequent visitors to the White House, as they help care for Barron. Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, was very involved in the Obama White House.

Prior to the move, the first lady has begun expanding her staff in the East Wing, preparing the residence for her family, and gradually filling out her schedule of public events.