× Early look at John Deere Classic field

EAST MOLINE — It’s early, and the final list is sure to have additions and subtractions, but the first iteration of the John Deere Classic field has been released by tournament organizers.

Last year’s champion, Ryan Moore, is already on board to defend his title. But it will not be an easy task, as he will be facing a slew of recent champions, young emerging stars and tour veterans.

The entire list can be found here.

Kevin Kisner, who recently won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club, and this year’s Players Championship winner, Si Woo Kim, along with 2014 John Deere Classic champion Brian Harman, winner of this year’s Wells Fargo event, are three committed players who have notched victories on the PGA TOUR this year.

In addition to Harman, John Deere Classic past champions Steve Stricker (2009,’10, ’11) and Zach Johnson (2012) are among the past champions who already have announced their intention to play. Jonathan Byrd (2007) and Sean O’Hair (2005) also have indicated they will return.

Tournament director Clair Peterson acknowledged the final field is likely to look a bit different, but he is excited about the star power already.

“The John Deere Classic is very pleased with the way the field has been shaping up so far,” he said. “At this time of year, many players make their decisions closer to tournament week.”

This year’s tournament features its highest-ever purse: $5.6 million, with $1 million going to the winner.