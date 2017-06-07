× Davenport Police respond to overnight shooting

DAVENPORT — Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a Davenport residence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 7.

Cainnan Gates, 34, of Davenport was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.