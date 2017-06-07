× Cannabis, combined with chemotherapy, effectively destroys cancer cells

LONDON, England– Researchers have found another use for cannabis.

The study, by the University of London, found compounds in cannabis that can combine with chemotherapy and kill leukemia cells. The active chemicals in cannabis made the chemotherapy treatment even more effective.

The findings suggest a lower dose of chemotherapy can be used on patients, which minimizes the side effects of the treatment.

But that doesn’t mean smoking marijuana has the same effect. The active chemicals in cannabis must be extracted from the plant and purified.

Scientists say the order the treatments are administered is crucial. Using cannabinoids after chemotherapy killed off blood cancer cells more rapidly.

The new treatment works particularly well in certain cancers of the brain.

Dr. Wai Liu, the study’s lead author, says, “We have shown for the first time that the order in which cannabinoids and chemotherapy are used is crucial in determining the overall effectiveness of this treatment.”

Researchers say more tests are needed before implemented on a larger scale.

Last week, it was revealed singer Olivia Newton-John plans to use cannabis oil and “other natural remedies” following her second breast cancer diagnosis. According to her daughter, the Grease star, 68, will try the controversial substance in addition to modern medicine.