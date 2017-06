× Woman hospitalized after Dubuque apartment fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after a fire that damaged a Dubuque apartment.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. Monday to the building in Dubuque’s West End. The fire cause is being investigated. Officials think it started in a bathroom on the building’s upper level.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released.