AMES, Iowa — Traffic was halted Tuesday morning, June 6th, when a tanker truck overturned in central Iowa.

As shown in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s video, while entering I-35 at Highway 30, the truck overturned, spilling liquid fertilizer.

Traffic was shut down in the area as HazMat crews arrived to investigate possible leaks of the fertilizer and diesel fuel, according to a report from WHO.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said there were no injuries.