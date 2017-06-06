× Three injured in head-on crash on Locust Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a head-on crash on Locust Street.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 5th near Belle Avenue when an eastbound Lexus hybrid swerved into the westbound lanes of Locust Street and collided with a Dodge SUV.

The Lexus driver and the Dodge driver, a juvenile, both sustained serious injuries. The Dodge’s passenger, also a juvenile, sustained minor injuries.

All lanes of Locust Street in that area were closed for 90 minutes while investigators were on scene and crews were cleaning.