This week marks the middle of “tornado season”

This week is typically when Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois has the highest probability of severe weather and tornadoes. But this year will be different. High pressure will keep storms and heat at bay until the weekend.

So far in 2017, 34 people have lost their lives in tornadoes this year. The worst outbreak occurred in Georgia and Mississippi in January. Typically, tornado outbreaks that occur far outside of the peak of tornado season kill the most people. That's due to the fact that education efforts around severe weather season keep people safer.

Iowa has not had a fatal tornado this year but three people have died in Illinois as a result of tornadoes. You may remember the EF-3 tornado that struck Naplate, Illinois back in February.

This week's severe weather will be in Florida (today and tomorrow) and into the Plains States later in the week.

It's nice to have a quiet weather pattern in the peak of our severe season because we know that it doesn't take too much energy to get dangerous storms this time of year.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen