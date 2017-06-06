× Summer road closures

MOLINE — Beginning Wednesday, June 7, there will be various road closures around the area.

Moline, IL: 12th St. from 19th Ave. to 21st Ave. for utility patching at the intersection of 12th St. and 21st Ave. The intersection will be reopened on Monday, June 12.

Colona, IL: The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Cleveland Rd. in Colona will be closed to all through traffic for BNSF Railway to perform emergency maintenance at their at-grade crossing between IL 84 and I-80/Cleveland Rd. interchange. A detour will be marked utilizing IL 84, US 6, and I-80. The road will reopen on Friday, June 9.

Muscatine, IA: The West Hill Sewer Separation Project is moving to the West 4th St. Park area. East 4th St. between Cedar and Iowa and West 4th St. from Iowa to Chestnut remain closed to traffic this week. Cedar and Chestnut, where the work was previously being done, are open.