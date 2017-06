UPDATE: At 7:08 a.m. the stalled vehicle and emergency vehicle drove onward, clearing both lanes of traffic.

MOLINE — Traffic is backing up past 12th Avenue on Iowa-bound Interstate 74 this morning.

Drivers on the I-74 Bridge are using the left lane on the bridge to pass a stalled vehicle stopped on the right.

The backup started before 7 a.m., several minutes later an emergency vehicle arrived.

See traffic cameras here.