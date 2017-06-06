Second phase of Rock Falls river front to be complete for city’s 150th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois - Just six months ago, the now green grass on the Rock Falls river front was piles of dirt.

"It`s unbelievable the way that they`re going so fast," said Katy Selmi, Rock Falls resident.

The workout class Selmi goes to is already taking advantage of the new grass out on the river front.

"Ever since they started laying down that grass it just took up an all new beauty," said Nick Pepper, personal trainer at Anytime Fitness.

The city has been working hard to get the green space and amphitheater ready for the Sesquicentennial.

"We even by passed seeding and went to sodding to be able to have the venue looking like it does now," said Mayor Bill Wescott, City of Rock Falls.

The city will have to wait on phase three to get it's splash park, skate park, and bathrooms.

"Phase 3 will start when we start getting some development across the street and get TIF money coming into the area," said Wescott.

The total project is expected to cost around $4.1 million.

Even though the city has to wait on some of the project, they're still excited to see a 13 year project come to life.

"Don`t make me get emotional, this is a dream come true I mean I've lived here all my life wasn't mayor but the last four years a lot of administrations started this," said Wescott.

The mayor said there are some developers looking to potentially develop retail space across the street.