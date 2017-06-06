× Refreshing summer air continues… Toasty again this weekend

The “What you see is what you get” forecast will continue for a little bit longer. Sunshine during the day, clear skies at night and low humidity is what we’ll highlight during this stretch.

The dry air that quickly warmed up our temperatures in the upper 70s today will quickly cool overnight with lows dipping around the lower 50s.

Wednesday will show little change with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

On Thursday we’ll top around the 80 degree mark under plenty of sun before a weak boundary drags in that night into Friday bringing an increase of clouds to the area. Could see a shower of thunderstorm along this boundary, but given the dry air this boundary will encounter coverage looks more isolated.

This will then transition into some warmer and more humid conditions this weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

