Popular funny-man chef struck by burst brain aneurysm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Co-workers and customers are coming together for a popular Quad City chef, who is recovering from a ruptured brain aneurysm tonight.

Chef Chris Turla, a veteran hibachi chef at Osaka Restaurant in Moline underwent emergency surgery in Peoria on Friday night.

"He was on the job, he went into the kitchen, and the camera shows he grabbed the back of his neck and he just hit the floor, starting seizing. We called 9-1-1 instantly," said co-worker India Danay.

Turla was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Peoria.

Danay has started a GoFundMe account online for Turla and his wife Terren, who is a server at the restaurant. She is 8 months pregnant with the couple's first child, and they have no insurance.

"They say it's gonna be a long road. We all miss him so much," said Danay.

Customers on Tuesday came to the restaurant to donate money. Some stayed to eat, others just came for Chef Chris, a natural born comedian who uses the hibachi grill as his stage.

"He's always been here to make us laugh. We're here for him trying to help out in any way we can, " said one customer who stopped in to put cash in the donation jar and then left.

"He is so loved. Customers have been amazing," said Danay.

So are his co-workers. The small but dedicated crew were seen slipping their tips into the jar on Tuesday.

"We're just praying for him and we want him to come home", said Danay.

A photo of Chef Chris on the GoFundMe page shows him in bad shape in ICU, but Danay says the good news is, he is getting better every day.

"He's breathing on his own, he's talking. He's exceeding doctor's expectations. They say though, it's going to be a long road to get everything back to the way he was. And with his wife expecting and his son being born next month?", Danay said.

" We're just trying to do what we can for Chris".