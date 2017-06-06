× Muscatine teen found guilty of shooting into occupied house

MUSCATINE, Iowa — An 18-year-old Muscatine man was found guilty of 2nd degree criminal mischief for firing a gun into a home in rural Muscatine County last February.

A jury convicted Marco I. Martinez after a jury trial in district court on Tuesday, June 6. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 14, 2017.

According to court records, Martinez fired a .22 caliber handgun out of the window of a car toward a house in the Rancho Valley subdivision in Montpelier at around 1:30 a.m. the night of Feb. 13, 2017. Several bullets struck the home, including one that narrowly missed a homeowner that was inside the residence at the time. The house sustained around $2,000 in damage.

Martinez remains in the Muscatine County Jail awaiting sentencing.