Muscatine Chamber of Commerce plans to discuss how downtown construction affects local businesses

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Members of the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce plan to meet sometime this week to talk about how the construction on Mississippi Drive impacts small downtown business shops.

Right now, construction is underway to expand and revitalize the street that runs along the riverfront to drive more foot traffic downtown.

Drivers say temporary road closures and detours has made it harder for them to find a parking space and take advantage of stores downtown.

“We have to walk a little distance to get there or you have to do circles because you're turning around trying to find a spot…. So yeah, it's very difficult sometimes, says Missy Myers, who visits the area for a weekly workout class.

Owner of Fresh Vintage, antique and furniture store, Jennifer Conard says although she’s noticed a change in the amount of traffic coming through the area, parking has not been a problem for her customers.

“With progress, you're going to have a little bit less parking a little bit more trucks and it's just a transition period, all leading to the end which is a better place to be, to live to shop it's just all a part of it,” says Conard.

Muscatine Chamber of Commerce President, Greg Jenkins says they are looking to for ways to accommodate businesses in the area and customers trying to find parking downtown.