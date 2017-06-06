Missing man reportedly sent texts about being tied and forced into his trunk

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The family of a missing Coralville man reported that he sent texts indicating he had been tied up and forced into the trunk of his car.

It was Monday, June 5 when 37-year-old Michael David Graham was reported missing, according to a statement from the City of North Liberty. Graham was working at 7 Hawkeye Drive in North Liberty when he reportedly was forced into the trunk of his 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The Jetta is a black, four-door with Iowa license plates “ELL 592,” the statement said.

KCRG reported that police were able to ping Graham’s cell phone at the border of Keokuk and Washington Counties around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to a post on his wife’s Facebook. Since then, the location has been lost, leading police to believe his phone may be off.

Graham is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you have information regarding the disappearance of this man, please call the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507.