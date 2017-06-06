Man accused in Rock Falls bar shooting pleads not guilty

ROCK FALLS, Illinois -- Seth Wallace, the man accused of shooting four people in a bar, has pleaded not guilty.

Wallace was in court in Whiteside County on Monday, June 5th. He now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for later in June.

Back in April, police say Wallace opened fire in a bar called "The Cooler," located on West 2nd Street.  the four people who were injured made a full recovery.

Rock Falls Police said Wallace, who is a distant cousin of the bar's owners, surrendered to police in South Carolina.  He was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

 

