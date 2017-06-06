Good Samaritan puts herself between crashing car and building to save child

***Warning. This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.***

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman threw her body in between a crashing car and the side of a building, likely saving the child’s life in a harrowing accident captured on video last week.

According to police, a car driven by Allen Pearson, 37, left the road, careened toward a restaurants, striking three people, including Shanta Jordan, who pushed a young child out of the way of the car’s path as it hurtled toward a group of people on the sidewalk.

“If she did not step in, the child would be in direct contact with the vehicle against the wall, and most likely, he would have perished,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. “She is a heroine. That’s what she is. She is a great person and she is an asset to this community.”

Both Jordan and the little boy were seriously injured in the crash. She continues to recover in an area hospital and the child had to undergo several hours of surgery to avoid having his legs amputated.

The driver of the car has been charged with reckless driving, failure to stop and no insurance.

Jordan will be honored for her heroism at a future Bridgeport City Council meeting after she recovers, the chief said.