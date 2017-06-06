× Genesis East takes healthcare to new heights

Genesis East held it’s first test flights on it’s brand new helipad on Tuesday, June 3.

WQAD News 8 got a sneak peak inside the N30IPH MedForce helicopter while it’s soared above the Mississippi River, Rock Island Arsenal and Modern Woodmen Park.

The new rooftop helipad was finished in April and will complement the current ground level helipad and expanded building at the hospital.

Officials at Genesis East say the new addition will help better serve our area.

“When a patient gets injured and it’s a life and death situation so med force provides that service. You get the patient here quickly and it’s much safer on the roof,” said Kevin Rossmiller, Director of Engineering at Genesis East.

This is the first take off and landing on the helipad.

MedForce services are set to start immediately.