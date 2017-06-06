× Driver involved in hit and run that injured 2 pedestrians charged with OWI

DAVENPORT — A driver who police say was involved in a hit and run and then ended in a rollover crash has been charged with multiple traffic offenses.

In the hit and run, which happened near Central Park Avenue and Hickory Grove Road on Sunday, May 28th, two pedestrians and a vehicle were hit by 40-year-old Sylvanis Church, who was driving a Dodge Caravan, according to a statement from Davenport Police.

Church left the scene and ended up rolling his vehicle about three miles southwest, in the 5300 block of Locust Street, the statement said. Church was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

According to police, the two pedestrians who were injured in the hit and run were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, June 6, police said that Church was charged with operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic offenses.