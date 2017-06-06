× Clinton man sentenced for child pornography charges

DAVENPORT — Michael Joseph Wilson, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, was sentenced this morning, June 6, to 235 months in prison for possession and distribution of child pornogrpahy.

The Clinton native pleaded guilty on January 17 of this year and admitted he knowingly possessed and distributed child pornography in the Southern District of Iowa between January 2014 and May 2014.

A search of Wilson’s home was conducted as a result of a cyber-tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices and uncovered 197 images and 387 videos containing child pornography.

The ages of the victims ranged from infants to 15 years old.

Upon his release from prison, Wilson will serve and eight year term of supervised release.