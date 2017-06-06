× Burlington council OKs sale of historic school to developer

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — The Burlington City Council has approved the sale of a historic but long vacant school to a company that intends to turn the building into apartments.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2rIOrke ) the council on Monday approved the sale for $100,000 to Midwest Cornerstone Property Management. The vote was 4 to 1, with council member Jim Davidson saying he thought the building should be demolished.

Developer Brian Anderson says he wants to build about 40 apartments and possibly some commercial space in the old school.

The building was built in 1908 and was home to Burlington High School until a new high school was built in 1969.

The old building became Apollo Middle School before being used for the school district’s alternative high school.