22,000 pounds of beef recalled amid E. coli fears

(CNN) — More than 22,000 pounds of beef are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

Creation Gardens Inc., a wholesale food supplier, is recalling raw ground beef and beef primal cut products after in-plant inspection personnel were notified of two positive E. coli test results Monday. The beef products were shipped to food service stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, with the establishment number of “EST. 7914,” according to the agency.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the recall announcement said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

A list of 27 product types is subject to recall, according to the agency.

This is a Class 1 recall, meaning there is a “reasonable probability” that using the product could cause serious health consequences or death, according to the USDA.

E. coli is a “potentially deadly bacterium” that can cause abdominal cramping, dehydration and bloody diarrhea for up to eight days after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but some may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure with the symptoms of easy bruising, an unhealthy pale appearance and decreased urine output. The recall announcement urged anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek medical care immediately.

People with questions about the recall can call 1-800-600-8510.