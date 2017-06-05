× We Need YOUR Questions for Living Lands & Waters

EAST MOLINE – We know them for what they do on the water, but this week on Good Morning Quad Cities’ weekly “Breakfast With…” segment, we’re going to learn about the “land” part of the group – Living Lands & Waters.

On Thursday, June 8th, we are interviewing Dan Breidenstein, Multimedia Specialist and Project Coordinator, about their I-80 Restoration Project taking place on the Illinois side right where the I-80 Bridge crosses the Mississippi River. It’s the largest land restoration project in the Illinois Department of Transportation’s history.

This “Breakfast With…” comes after a very informative and interesting couple of weeks. On June 1st, Jonathan Ketz interviewed Colonel Ken Tauke on and about the Rock Island Arsenal. On May 25th, Angie Sharp interviewed Gena McCullough with the Bi-State Regional Commission about the new I-74 Bridge and Jennifer Garrity with MetroLINK about the Channel Cat’s 2017 season.

If you have a question for Dan or Living Lands & Waters, fill out the form below:

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here