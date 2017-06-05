There are two chances to see the International Space Station Monday Evening

Space Alert! For those of you who love all things space, Monday evening will be great to watch the International Space Station pass by the Quad Cities. There are two opportunities to catch the ISS. The first is at 9:56 PM, and the other chance is at 11:30 PM.

You’ll be able to spot the ISS pretty close to the horizon this evening for both arrivals, so the best viewing opportunities will be away from trees and buildings. For the first arrival, you’ll be able to see it a little above the northern horizon. If you’re staying up a bit later, you’ll be able to catch it from the western/northwestern horizon.

Not able to catch it Monday evening? No problem! There will be several opportunities to see it this week! You can find NASA’s full list of sightings for the Quad Cities here.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham