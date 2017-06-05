The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Morrison Softball, FCA – Mixing the Message

Posted 8:00 am, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:28AM, June 5, 2017

The Score Sunday features the Assumption Soccer team, who finished as State Runner-Up in Class 1A.  The Morrison Softball  team earns third place in the 2A Softball Tournament.  The FCA story of the week features Jim Spencer from Sterling and his impact with the Golden Warriors.