Police looking for pair of jewelry heist suspects captured on video

MOLINE — Police are hoping someone from the public can recognize a pair of suspects accused of stealing nearly $90,000 worth of jewelry from a store in SouthPark Mall last week.

According to a release from the department, two suspects working in tandem stole numerous pieces from Fred Meyer Jewelry. The pair were captured on surveillance video shared by the Moline Police Department on Monday, June 5.

The suspects are described as a black male, 45 to 50-years-old and a white female, 45 to 55-years-old. The male is described as bald and the female with dirty blonde hair.

The pair were seen leaving the mall in a dark-colored SUV, police said. They believe the couple may be traveling throughout the Midwest committing similar crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or (309) 524-2140.