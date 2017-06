It was a teary and attentive crowd when Ariana Grande sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at Sunday’s benefit concert.

The concert was held to help the families of the 22 people who were killed at Grande’s May 22nd concert. More than 100 people were wounded that day.

Grande was joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas.