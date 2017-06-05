× Motorcycle crash in Fulton kills one

FULTON, Illinois — A Clinton woman was killed Sunday, June 4 when she crashed a motorcycle into a house in the 500 block of 10th Avenue, Fulton.

According to Fulton Police, Margot Clark, 32, lost control of a motorcycle she was driving, left the road, and struck a residence around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Responders from the Fulton Fire Department responded, as well as Illinois State Police and Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.

The crash remains under investigation.