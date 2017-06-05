Man mows lawn with tornado behind him: ‘I was keeping an eye on it’

THREE HILLS, Alberta – A tornado touched down in Canada on Friday, but that didn’t stop one determined man from finishing his yard work.

Cecilia Wessels snapped a picture of her husband mowing the lawn as the massive funnel cloud spun behind him in the background, the Canadian Press reported.

As you might have guessed, it’s caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it.' Alberta, Canada. https://t.co/cb6JBxG0cd #Tornado #StormHour pic.twitter.com/5BCxS3IwcJ — #StormHour (@StormHour) June 4, 2017

Wessels said cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

A short time later, Wessels said she was woken by her daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn’t come inside.

“I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds, when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no,” Cecilia Wessels said Sunday.

Theunis Wessels said the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” he promised.

No one was injured.