Looking ahead to another hot weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it will be warm today, it won't be as humid. Sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the middle 80s today but a northerly wind will keep our humidity levels in check. Tuesday will be delightful with highs in the 75-80 degree range. Lots of sunshine is expected.

More sun on Wednesday with only an isolated storm on Thursday. Temperatures will remain quite nice!

But this weekend, get ready for more heat and humidity! We will get into the 90s with lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen