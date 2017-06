× Crews on scene for gas leak in Moline

MOLINE — There is a reported gas leak on the north side of 4th Avenue, between 52nd and 53rd street in Moline.

According to a member of WQAD on location, there is a natural gas odor present and a hissing sound can be heard but the area has been blocked off.

Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Police Department are on scene.