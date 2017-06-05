× Iowa DNR conservation officers investigating two incidents on Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — DNR Conservation Officers are investigating two separate incidents that occurred on Sunday, June 4, on Lake Manawa.

Officers first responded to reports of a tubing incident, where they found a 9-year-old girl face down in the water after falling off or being thrown from a tube.

According to officers, she was wearing a personal flotation device but it is believed that, at some point while lying in the water, she went into shock.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers later responded to reports of an explosion on a boat in which four individuals were aboard.

Joshua Juranek, 33, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was transported to Mercy Hospital with second-degree burns and then later transported to UNMC in Omaha where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

A second victim, Kimberly Red, 33, of Bellevue, Nebraska, also suffered from second-degree burns and was taken to UNMC in Omaha. She is expected to be released soon.

After the explosion, which took place on the northeast part of the lake, the boat was taken by the DNR for evidence processing.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Council Bluffs Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources law enforcement Conservation Officers.