Chicago man charged in slaying of long-time acquaintance

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a 35-year-acquaintance authorities say he’d known since they were in third grade.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 35-year-old Craig Grzesiakowski was being held on $2 million bail.

Jeffrey Ziolo’s body was found Thursday morning in Ziolo’s Des Plaines home. Prosecutors say Grzesiakowski was found passed out next to the body with a bottle of bleach beside him.

Police took Grzesiakowski to the hospital Thursday. Hospital staff was told that Ziolo was pushed over a table during an argument and stabbed.

Prosecutors also told a judge that Ziolo invited Grzesiakowski and other friends Wednesday night to his home.

Grzesiakowski is due back in court Tuesday.