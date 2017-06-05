× Bridge work could cause a headache for commuters

Be prepared to find a new route if you take the “Old Illinois 2,” I-88 interchange. Beginning today, workers will replace the surface of the bridge that carries Old Illinois 2 (or Moline Road) over the interstate. That means if you’re coming west on Old Illinois 2, you will still be able to continue west on I-80 or I-88, but if you’re traveling east on I-88, you will not be able to go across the bridge to go east on Old Illinois 2.

As an alternate, use the next exit, Illinois Route 92 and head west. The project is scheduled to be completed and open again by the end of July.