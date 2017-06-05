Bizarre fish found in Australia has no face

A fish that has barely been spotted since its discovery in 1874 has popped up in Australia. The bizarre part – this fish is faceless.

National Geographic reported that the fish has no eyes, and its mouth is under its body, giving the creature the appearance of having no face.

Researchers found the fish at almost 2.5 miles below sea level off Australia’s coast. According to the project’s chief scientist, the area is considered “the most unexplored environment on earth.”

The fish was initially discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1873.