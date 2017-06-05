Arsenal Leaders: History Museum Will Stay Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- Leaders are fighting to keep its history museum open.

Colonel and Garrison Commander Ken Tauke was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' Breakfast With segment Thursday, June 1.

The U.S. Army has consolidated museums across the country, but the colonel says the Arsenal has a commitment from the Center of Military History to keep its museum open. He says he's very confident the museum will not close.

"We actually look for opportunities where the Center for Military History will actually dd some people and personnel to our museum to make it more robust and make it more of an education opportunity for families and children to actually come and learn about the Rock Island Arsenal and the military history," Colonel Tauke said Thursday.

The colonel would not discuss President Donald Trump's budget proposal that calls for a round of military base closures in 2021, but two weeks ago, General Edward Daly, said he was confident that Arsenal could survive a round of military closures.

