A break from the summer heat for the next several days

More 80s for highs today instead of widespread 90s as we’re building in a northeast flow at the surface that will dominate our weather for the next several days.

Tonight will be a night when the A/C won’t be needed as the mercury is expected to cool just a little bit more compared to this morning with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

With this northeast flow expected to take over our weather pattern for the next several days, highs through Thursday will range between 76 to 81 degrees. Humidity will also remain in check during this period as well.

By the time Friday arrives, the flow returns out of the south thus returning the much warmer and more humid weather heading into the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will likely return around the 90 degree mark.

In that transition is when a weak wave of scattered showers return, which is expected sometime between Thursday night and Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

