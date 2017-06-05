94-year-old becomes oldest woman to run half-marathon

SAN DIEGO — A 94-year-old woman made history for being the oldest woman to run a half-marathon.

Harriette Thompson took part in the San Diego Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon on Sunday, June 4th.

“There were some nice stretches…And there were some big hills,” she said. “The whole experience was enjoyable, except for the potholes.”

To this two-time cancer survivor, breaking records is nothing new. In 2015, Thompson became the oldest woman to complete a full marathon when she finished the San Diego Rock ‘N Roll Marathon at age 92.

And that’s not all. Since 1999, Thompson has run the San Diego Race for Leukemia and Lymphoma more than 15 times. She missed only the 2013 race while she was battling cancer.

“I want to thank everybody who was so generous and gave me money. I made quite a bit this year, for leukemia and lymphoma and that’s the whole reason I’m running.”

Thompson has raised more than $115,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society running these races.

CNN contributed to this report