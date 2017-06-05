80-year-old man cited for feeding squirrels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A man is in a battle in Loveland over whether he can feed the squirrels that come around to his property.

He has already received a warning and a citation from the Larimer Humane Society.

"I'm an old man who just likes animals," 80-year-old Gaylord Sigman said.

The Korean War veteran finds peace in feeding his neighborhood's critters. He started doing it four years ago.

Recently, he received a warning after a neighbor complained. The warning said wild animals can't be fed on his property.

"I did continue to feed them -- maybe I shouldn't have -- but whatever," he said.

Then he got a more serious citation. It said feeding the animals is causing a nuisance to the occupancy of the neighbors' properties and the feeders need to be removed from the yard.

At least one neighbor and the Larimer Humane Society said the animals are causing damage to property.

"My yard is in pretty good shape," Gaylord said.

He'll get to discuss the issue in court on June 19 in Loveland.