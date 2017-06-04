× Rock Island man arrested in child battery investigation

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Rock Island homicide investigation.

Sean E. Rogers, 49, was taken into custody by Davenport Police at Genesis West Medical Center on Sunday, June 4, at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Rogers has been charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child. He is awaiting extradition to the Rock Island County Jail.

Rogers was wanted in connection to an incident that happened on Friday, when Rock Island police responded to the 700 block of 25th Street for a battery complaint.

Officers found two juveniles who were injured from a battery. Both were taken to the hospital, and one was later airlifted to Peoria for treatment.

Officers also found a person dead inside the house. The woman has been identified as 43-year-old Rochelle Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.